U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., is quarantining after learning that his mother has COVID-19.
He announced Monday that he has been in quarantine since last Tuesday after learning of his mother’s diagnosis.
“Pocan transported his 91-year-old mother on a two-hour drive to a nursing home on Monday, Nov. 9,” states a press release, which notes that Pocan wore a mask during that time.
The following day, he found out that she had COVID-19 when she received results from a sample collected on Nov. 4.
Pocan was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and received a negative result. He will be tested again at the end of this week. He is not symptomatic.
He represents Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, which includes Iowa and Lafayette counties.
“Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result, and I was able to quarantine without delay,” he said in the release. “Unfortunately, too many people in Wisconsin don’t get that information in a timely way due to the low number of contact tracers we have hired in Wisconsin. Cases in Wisconsin continue to rise weekly, and we need federal and state action to help protect our communities immediately. I urge everyone to stay at home when possible and wear a mask whenever they are in contact with others. Only together can we stop the spread of this deadly pandemic.”