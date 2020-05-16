College sports are a “fabric” of small school campus life, Chuck Yrigoyen said.
With that in mind, the commissioner of the American Rivers Conference stated that his league will do what it can to ensure sports in the 2020-21 academic year while providing a safe environment for players, coaches, fans and officials.
Yrigoyen announced on Friday that the A-R-C is “hopeful” for a return to college athletics this fall, paying special mind to the “fluid situation” presented by the coronavirus outbreak. Through a press release, Yrigoyen said he wanted to signal to students and administrators that the A-R-C (which contains both the University of Dubuque and Loras College) is taking steps to provide athletic programs, even though there are many unknowns about what that could look like to date.
“It’s an optimistic portrayal of where we want to be,” Yrigoyen said in a phone conversation with the TH on Friday. “Knowing that this virus situation is completely fluid and unpredictable, we wanted to let our constituents know that our intention is to be back with full conference play to whatever extent conference play can happen.
“Unfortunately, things can change on a dime at this point. I think it was an important step for us to let the incoming class know that we intend to have sports on a very competitive, small-school college level, and reassure returning athletes. We’re going to try as best as we can to have college athletics.”
From the youth to professional level, sports have been on pause nationwide. In March, the NCAA canceled postseason winter sports tournaments and the entire spring sports season, citing concerns over the outbreak. This notably forced an early end to Loras’ nationally-ranked women’s basketball and wrestling postseasons. Both teams were competing in national Division III championship tournaments at the time of the shutdown.
The next stage in the college sports cycle begins in August, when the A-R-C would commence nine different athletic seasons, including women’s volleyball, football and men’s and women’s soccer.
Yrigoyen said there are numerous variables and unknowns about what the upcoming fall season will look like. But the hope is to work with member schools throughout the summer to settle on strategies to bring sports back.
“There are a million scenarios. That’s the problem,” Yrigoyen said. “We’re going to have to have in place some contingency plans for conference play that we haven’t had in the past. What those contingencies look like right now, we don’t really have anything in mind at this point. We will have to have discussions if we start having outbreaks (in cities containing A-R-C teams).”
A key date for the conference is May 27 when Yrigoyen will host the A-R-C’s president’s council spring meeting. Before that time, he plans to meet with campus medical professionals and athletic trainers to discuss protocols for teams.
One crucial piece to athletic play will be testing and tracking athletes for the virus. The mechanisms for that are not widely available at the present, though that’s not to say they won’t be when fall seasons normally ramp up.
Health protocols will be a major focus for Yrigoyen. He’s urging athletes to consider safe practices leading up to fall.
“With our athletic trainers meeting virtually next week, I’m hoping we can begin to put on paper the steps that medical professionals think are appropriate for putting a team on a bus, bringing a team on campus,” Yrigoyen said, adding that while the conference can help facilitate tests, the financial burden for athlete tests will be on the colleges. “If we’re able to come out of this early summer period with a document that we all feel good about from a health and safety standpoint, I don’t know that there’s more we can do.
“Everything that we’re hearing daily, testing, contact tracing all of these terms become part of our daily vernacular. (Medical professionals) are going to be the people we lean on.”
Yrigoyen added that the A-R-C can only control its conference schedule. Non-conference competitions are out of the league’s hands and it’s possible teams will have to adjust for a strictly intraconference schedule.
For Yrigoyen, it’s important to make steps toward some type of collegiate season because at the small-school level, athletics are an important tool for enrollment. While it’s very likely the fall season will look much different than it ever has, Yrigoyen said the A-R-C has to try.
“The admissions piece is very important, but when you talk about the fabric and what a college campus looks like throughout the year, it’s huge,” he said. “It’s a loss. It’s a part of our lives that is lost and hopefully we can find it again. College sports at all levels adds a very unique and binding factor for our communities.”