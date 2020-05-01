UPDATED: The state of Iowa this afternoon released a count of new cases that was one fewer than officials announced this morning.
Iowa officials today announced 739 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, smashing the previous single-day record.
Seven of those cases were in Dubuque County, three in Clayton County and one in Jones County.
Dubuque County now has had 109 cases -- 21 of which have "recovered" -- and four deaths.
Clayton County has had 17 cases, with eight recovered and one death.
Jones County's total now is 22, with 14 recovered and no deaths.
Jackson County’s total remains at five. No related deaths have been reported, and three people have recovered.
In Delaware County, Regional Medical Center issued a statement this morning stating that the total of confirmed cases in the county being shared by the state in recent days was incorrect.
The hospital said five confirmed cases have been reported, not eight, and that the discrepancy was caused by "a glitch in the reporting systems" between the hospital and state.
The hospital said two people have recovered. No related deaths have been reported.
Statewide, the record-setting day pushed the state's total to 7,884. Officials reported that 85% of today’s new cases are from the 22 counties where more-stringent business restrictions remain in place.
Eight additional deaths were reported today. The state total is 170.