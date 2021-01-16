In Iowa, there were 1,336 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total to 304,124 as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
The state reported 64 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,321.
The state's related death toll increased by 48 to 3,946.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,937 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 520,188.
There were 128 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,450.
In Illinois, there were 5,343 new cases reported Saturday, along with 140 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)