Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were three new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the tri-state area as of Saturday evening. Dubuque County had an additional death reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Grant County, Wis., reported an additional death, as did Jones County, Iowa.
- An additional 178 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate climbed to 25%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,968 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 119 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 56 additional cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections Thursday reported 731 inmate cases, as well as one inmate death and 19 active cases among staff members. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 50.6% as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the highest in the state.
- Jackson County had
- 27 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 32.9% at that time — the sixth-highest in Iowa.
- Clayton County increased by 26 cases, and its positivity rate was at 26.6%.
- Delaware County had 17 new cases in that span, and its positivity rate was at 25.8%.
- The most recent county-
- level hospitalization information released by the state was from Thursday. The data shows 49 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 13 Clayton County residents; 11 Delaware County residents; 22 Jackson County residents and 27 Jones County residents.
- The number of area long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by one as of 5 p.m. Saturday. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care was no longer on the list of outbreaks. None of the 10 other area facilities on the outbreak list had any new cases or more recoveries.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,643 — the single biggest daily increase to date — to reach 181,330. The state’s related death toll increased by 24 to 1,973.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 111 new cases Saturday; Crawford County, 27; Lafayette County, 55; and Iowa County, 32.
- The Iowa County (Wis.) Public Health Department announced that it is now unable to keep up with contact tracing amid the surge of local cases. While department officials will contact positive cases, it will no longer reach out to close contacts. “If you are awaiting a test result, please be sure to remain quarantined,” the post stated. “If you test positive, please isolate yourself and let your close contacts know to self-quarantine for 14 days and consider being tested. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you must quarantine for 14 days, even if you test negative during that time.”
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 5,146 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 306,311. There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,625.
In Illinois, there were 11,028 new cases reported Saturday, along with 166 additional deaths. The state Public Health Department reported a delay in death data on Nov. 13. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred Friday were being reported with Saturday’s total. That pushed the state’s total to 562,985 cases and 10,670 deaths.
Jo Daviess County had not updated its figures as of Saturday evening.