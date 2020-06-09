SINSINAWA, Wis. – Sinsinawa Mound will remain closed to the public, and all programs, events, prayer services and other public activities have been canceled through Sept. 1.
The continued closure is due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Items still can be ordered from Sinsinawa Bakery at sinsinawa.org/bakery. Books and gifts are available for purchase at sinsinawa.org/giftgallery.
Orders also can be made by calling 608-748-4411.
Items can be shipped, or customers can arrange for curbside pickup.