Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 725 as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 391 more completed tests were recorded during that time, pushing the county's total to 12,482.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll remains at 22. A total of 423 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
The State of Iowa lists six people in Dubuque County with COVID-19 hospitalized, as of Saturday, July 4.
Elsewhere, two more confirmed cases were reported in the 24-hour span in Jackson County, and one more in Jones County, bringing their totals to 34 and 61, respectively.
Clayton and Delaware counties saw no change with 44 and 51 positive cases, respectively.
Statewide, 272 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 31,927 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Three additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 725.