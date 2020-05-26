In Iowa, there were 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The state's total as of 11 a.m. Tuesday was 17,658.
Twelve more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 471 as of 11 a.m.
In Wisconsin, there were 279 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 15,863.
Three additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 517.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,178 cases, along with 39 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)