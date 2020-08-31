In Iowa, there were 612 additional confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 64,714.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by three to 1,113 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 266 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 75,306.
There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,122.
In Illinois, 1,668 new confirmed cases were reported today along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's total to 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)