The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional related death was reported in Jackson County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s death toll rose to 40.
- Grant County reported one new death during the 24-hour period, raising the county’s death toll to 83.
- One less related death was reported in Delaware County from 24 hours earlier. The county’s death toll dropped to 39.
- Nine new cases were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 75,314 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 24.9% of the area’s population.
- Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque announced Monday the center is starting to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are reaching out to patients to schedule appointments. For more information, visit crescentchc.org/news-events.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 2.7%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 3.2%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Monday afternoon, showed that five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday’s data. One resident each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized, an increase of one in both counties. No such residents of Delaware and Jackson counties were hospitalized, a decrease of one for Delaware County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, no local long-term-care facilities were listed on the state’s outbreak list. Only one facility remains on the list.
- The number of residents with COVID-19 in Iowa grew by 487 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 344,003. The state’s death toll grew by nine, to 5,666.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 424,030 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 11,812 from Monday. Due to a hardware malfunction, state vaccine administration data was not provided on Tuesday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 318 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 570,730. There were 15 additional related deaths reported, moving the death toll to 6,554.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,306,478 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 22.4% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,655 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,213,765.
- The state reported 17 additional related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 20,988.
- Illinois also reported 1,605,112 residents were fully vaccinated — 12.6% of the state’s population.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for today’s clinic. Those who are interested and qualify for the vaccine can visit jodaviess.org to sign up.
- In Lafayette County, limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available this week to currently eligible populations in Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, residents can call 608-776-4895 or fill out the online appointment request form at forms.gle/7CkdV6XQU9Tf3pSQ9.