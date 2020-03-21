We’re living a new kind of March madness.
The novel coronavirus isn’t so novel anymore. It is sickening and killing people all over the world.
But the damage this virus can do to the body is only one facet of a story that is growing more horrifying with each passing day.
From where I sit — in my house most of the time, because my age and heart condition put me in the vulnerable cohort — this scourge is at least as soul-threatening as it is life-threatening.
I’m not talking only about the panic and greed shown by those who have stripped store shelves of toilet paper, water and food, or who have tried to put hoarded hand sanitizer on the black market with a three- or four-figure price tag. That’s part of the spiritual scourge — the total disregard for the needs of our neighbors.
Even worse is the isolation.
In nursing homes and assisted living centers, older, vulnerable people who most need contact with others from the larger world can’t have it because the aged and infirm are most susceptible to the deadliest manifestations of the contagion.
Schools are closed. Public events are canceled or postponed.
There even are churches, including mine and many in Dubuque, that have called off worship services.
Others are re-examining their Communion practices; church publications are full of sometimes-conflicting information about the relative likelihood of contamination with the common cup, disposable individual cups, intinction (dipping the host in the wine) or eliminating partaking in the cup altogether.
What it all boils down to is, we are being told our health depends on us staying away from each other as much as possible. No hugs. No handshakes. No sitting close. No crowds. And no indication, yet, as to how long this must go on.
Could high school proms be in jeopardy? Graduations? County fairs? Summer travels? Summer jobs?
I don’t quarrel with scientists who say this isolation is necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus and to ease the burden on an overworked health care system.
But I acknowledge the psychological and spiritual price we pay for “social distancing.”
We need each other’s physical presence.
Our lives, for now, depend on limiting how we meet that need.
Still, there are ways to use this time to draw closer to God and each other.
We can read.
We can pick up a long-abandoned musical instrument and re-learn to play it.
We can create art.
We can be intentional about deepening our prayer lives. Have you had a hankering to try contemplative prayer and guided meditation? This might be the time.
Schoolchildren: My friend Carmen has an outstanding idea for combining studies with service. Use this at-home time to learn how to write friendly letters — handwritten, on stationery — and send your letters to care facilities, or individuals you know who live in such facilities, to let them know they’re not alone. Put a few cheerful drawings in the envelopes, too.
And when this pandemic ends — it will, eventually — never again take for granted the joy of high-fiving a friend, kissing a cheek, sitting elbow to elbow in a church pew, partaking of both elements of Communion and sharing, with a handshake or hug, the sign of peace.