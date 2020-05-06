A new proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds allows campgrounds in Iowa to open on Friday, May 8.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will open state campgrounds at 8 a.m. Friday to "campers with self-contained restrooms only," according to a press release.
"While state parks have seen a great influx of visitors at our parks, it is expected to see the same at the campgrounds," the DNR release states. "Parks staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10."
The DNR also stated that:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds
- Campfires will be limited to campers occupying that campsite
- No more than six occupants per campsite, unless an immediate family contains more than six
- All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk
- Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses remain closed
- Cabins, yurts and shelter houses remain closed
- Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks remain closed
- Beaches are open but will be monitored closely