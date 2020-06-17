SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID in Iowa?
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.

The county's total stood at 393 cases at the latter time.

No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22.

One additional confirmed case was reported during that time in Delaware County. Its tally moved to 28. 

No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals stood at 35, 14 and 41.

Statewide, 211 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 24,379 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.

Ten more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 671. 

