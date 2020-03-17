Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol on Monday night issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency related to the "serious and potentially deadly threat" posed by the spread of the coronavirus.
Buol began Monday's City Council meeting issuing a proclamation prohibiting gatherings on public property of 50 or more people.
Any event permits or permissions previously granted by the city are rescinded and refunds issued upon request, according to the proclamation. A moratorium also was imposed on issuing any new special event permits and solicitor's licenses through at least May 1.
Buol, as well, urged residents to avoid any private gathering of 50 or more people and to continue to practice "social distancing," per guidelines issued by state and federal health officials.
All city recreation programs are canceled through at least April 12, with city staff offering refunds or credits. Meetings and other gatherings scheduled for Comiskey and Allison Henderson park buildings are canceled through at least April 12.
The following city properties will also be closed to the public, effective Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed through at least April 12:
- City Hall
- City Hall Annex
- Leisure Services Department office at Bunker Hill Golf Course
- Housing & Community Development Department at the Historic Federal Building
- Municipal Services Center on Kerper Boulevard
- Multicultural Family Center
- Bunker Hill Golf Course
Residents are urged to online services through the city as much as possible or to conduct their city business by phone or mail if possible.