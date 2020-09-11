Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Forty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 2,281.
- Dubuque County reported an additional death in that time span, pushing the county death toll to 37.
- The county recorded 321 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 13.7% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 8.8% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- With 317 new confirmed cases and 2,464 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday was 12.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 9.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 502 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, which is an
- increase of 28 from 24 hours earlier.
- Eight more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Clayton County, seven more in Delaware County and six more each in Jackson and Jones counties.
- The number of people in Dubuque County hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by three to 11 as of Wednesday, the most recent data available on the state website. The report listed four hospitalizations in Jackson County, two in Jones County, one in Delaware County and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 997 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 72,275. There were 10 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,207.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of three cases, Thursday. County public health officials stated in social media post that as local healthcare providers have begun using antigen testing, the county has also seen an increase in probable COVID-19 cases. Probable cases are defined as meeting clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory lab testing performed. Grant County reported 40 probable cases on Thursday.
- Crawford County reported three more cases Thursday, Iowa County reported two, and Lafayette County was unchanged.
- Statewide, 1,547 new cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 84,881. There were 10 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,193.
- In Illinois, 1,953 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday along with 28 additional related deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County had two more cases Thursday.