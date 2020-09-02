In Iowa, there were 742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 66,139.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by four to 1,125, as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 545 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 77,129.
There were 12 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,142.
In Illinois, 2,128 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday along with 27 additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's total to 238,643 cases, including 8,091 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)