In Iowa, 5,096 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, topping 5,000 for the first time and pushing the total to 175,455.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 19 to 1,947.
In Wisconsin, there were 7,777 new cases today, pushing the total to 301,165.
There were 58 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,573.
In Illinois, 15,415 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 27 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 551,957 cases and 10,504 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)