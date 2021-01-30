Dubuque Community Schools officials will move students to full-time, in-person classes in about two weeks.
District officials announced the Feb. 15 return to fully in-person instruction after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a bill requiring public and accredited nonpublic schools statewide to offer completely in-person instruction to parents who ask for it.
Reynolds signed the bill, which takes effect Feb. 15, despite an outcry from some teachers, school nurses and other education professionals who said it is dangerous to require teachers and staff who have not received the coronavirus vaccine to be in classrooms.
But health officials say there’s growing evidence that children aren’t the main drivers of community spread and that transmission is relatively low in schools if mask-wearing, social distancing and contact tracing is in effect. The CDC says that for schools to open safely, they and their surrounding communities must adopt prevention measures.
Reynolds’ message and policy proposals have responded to parents calling for their children to return to classrooms full time. Supporters of the move also cite the social and mental health benefits for students, in addition to the educational aspects.
“It’s time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs so that they can choose what’s best for their children,” Reynolds said, adding that student achievement in reading and math has suffered with children learning online instead of in classrooms.
Transition
Many school districts across Iowa have had fully in-person learning in place. Although the law does not prohibit schools from continuing part in-person and part online learning — provided that students who want to go in person full time can — the remaining districts across the state are likely to go to full-time in-class learning once the bill takes effect.
That will be the case in the Dubuque district, where officials said they will discontinue their hybrid learning schedule and allow students to choose between attending school fully online or fully in-person.
District officials announced that they will maintain many current safety measures, including requiring the use of face coverings.
“What we can’t do is ensure social distancing,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald. “We’re working to keep space between students, but there is no way to ensure that space. It certainly won’t be 6 feet.”
Rheingans said district staff plan to provide for social distancing between students and teachers to prevent staff from contracting the virus.
“Adults are more at risk, so we will focus on creating 6-foot bubbles for staff as much as possible,” he said.
As of Friday, the school district reported five active COVID-19 cases among students and five among staff.
Teachers in Iowa are expected to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, but each of the two available vaccines requires a second dose three or four weeks later to reach their full effectiveness.
“We can be physically ready in two weeks, but we can’t have all staff vaccinated,” Rheingans said.
He said teachers and parents will receive additional information in the coming weeks detailing plans to return to fully in-person classes.
School board President Tami Ryan said she supports the transition and believes it will benefit both students and parents.
“I was very happy to see that something came forward,” she said. “I would have liked to see this made as a local decision, but I think this is the right step.”
Reynolds has been criticized during the pandemic for pushing for in-class learning. She largely has required schools to provide at least 50% of teaching in classrooms.
While state data shows the coronavirus situation has improved since its peak activity in November, Iowa still is reporting a seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate at 29.7%, the third-highest in country, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The governor has never required districts to impose mask mandates, and the Iowa State Education Association said up to 20% of districts didn’t approve such requirements. The teachers union has opposed the measure that would force teachers back into classrooms in districts where distancing is impossible.
“We still believe the people in the best position to decide what is right for a school district are the people in that local school district,” said ISEA President Mike Beranek.
Differing impacts
Other local schools will join Dubuque in transitioning their students back to fully in-person classes. Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said his staff will work over the next two weeks to properly transition schools to the new schedule.
The district currently uses a hybrid model that includes four in-person class days with remote days on Fridays, which are primarily used by teachers to help online-only students. Without that day, district officials will need a new strategy to address the needs of online students, Colpitts said.
“We are going to have to figure out how to accommodate those that are going to continue virtually,” he said.
Colpitts said he anticipates that some students currently participating in remote learning will switch to in-person classes because of the change. About 4% of Western Dubuque students currently use the remote learning option. According to an online dashboard, six students and two staff members in the district were positive with COVID-19 as of Friday.
Not all local districts will feel the impact of the new law. Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue Community School District, said his schools already offer fully in-person learning.
But he said he disagrees with the move to impose fully in-person learning statewide, instead of giving each district the ability to choose when to return.
“I do get concerned when districts and their local school boards don’t have the power to make those choices,” Meyer said. “That is a bad precedent to set. It takes strength away from school boards.”