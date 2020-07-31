Twenty-nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,460 cases and 28 deaths as of the latter time.
A total of 194 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 19,267. That means the county had an 14.9% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Neither Dubuque nor any of the other counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths in the 24-hour period.
Clayton County jumped by seven positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 91. Jones County reported four additional cases for a total of 119. Delaware County reported two more cases for a total of 83. Jackson County reported one additional case, moving its total to 131.
Statewide, Iowa reported 631 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 44,475.
There have been 475,498 tests completed, an increase of 5,892 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 10.7%.
Eleven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 865.