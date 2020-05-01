Five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Dubuque County, along with one more related death.
That pushes the county’s totals to 102 cases and four deaths.
The resident whose death was reported Thursday was between the ages of 41 and 60, according to the state.
New cases also were reported in Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
In Iowa, four more confirmed cases were reported in Delaware County, two more in Clayton County and one more in Jones County.
Delaware County’s case total increased to eight. Clayton County’s total now stands at 14, as well as one related death, while Jones County’s tally climbed to 21.
With no new cases, Jackson County’s total remains at five.
Statewide, 302 more confirmed cases pushed the total to 7,145.
Fourteen more related deaths were reported – the highest one-day total so far in the state. The total stands at 162 deaths.
In Wisconsin, four more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 41.
Six related deaths have been reported in the county, and that figure did not change Thursday.
Two new cases were reported in Lafayette County, pushing its total to six.
With no new cases, Crawford County remains at three cases and Iowa County at seven.
Statewide, 334 new confirmed cases were reported. The state’s total now sits at 6,854.
Eight more related deaths also were recorded. The statewide total now is 316.
In Illinois, another 2,563 cases were reported, pushing the state total to 52,918. That included one more case in Jo Daviess County, where the total now is 13.
With another 141 deaths, the related death toll is 2,355.