MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Plans for the 2020 Jackson County Fair reportedly are in limbo after a COVID-19 outbreak at the fair office.
The Maquoketa Sentinel-Press on Tuesday night reported the outbreak and that fair officials were reconsidering if the annual event still will be held this summer.
The Telegraph Herald was unable to independently confirm those details on Wednesday, as both Fair Manager Lanny Simpson and fair board President Mark Miller declined to comment. Michelle Cullen, community health manager for Jackson County, also told the TH that she could not confirm if an outbreak had occurred.
Miller confirmed that the fair board would hold a special meeting on Thursday and issue a press release afterward.
Two weeks ago, fair board members voted to proceed with the event as planned on July 28 to Aug. 2 in Maquoketa.