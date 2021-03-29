More than 21,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 21,479 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 103 from Sunday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 32,461 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 208.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,269 who have received at least one dose (increase of 71 from Sunday); 3,330 fully vaccinated (increase of 74)
- Delaware County residents: 4,606 who have received at least one dose (increase of 28); 2,862 fully vaccinated (increase of 31)
- Jackson County residents: 5,500 who have received at least one dose (increase of 10); 4,068 fully vaccinated (increase of one)
- Jones County residents: 5,704 who have received at least one dose (increase of 197); 3,671 fully vaccinated (increase of 185)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 583,248 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 929,492 had received at least one dose so far.