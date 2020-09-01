SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 683 new confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 65,397. Iowa’s related death toll rose by eight to 1,121 as of 11 a.m. today.

In Wisconsin, 981 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 76,584.

There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,130. 

In Illinois, 1,492 new confirmed cases were reported Monday along with 39 additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state's total to 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (9-1-2020)
Buy Now
Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (9-1-2020)
Buy Now
Where is COVID-19 in Iowa? (9-1-2020)
Buy Now

