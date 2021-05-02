Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,293.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 207, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Jones County had four additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,959.
Clayton County’s total rose to 1,684, an increase of two during the 24-hour span.
Delaware and Jackson counties each had one additional case, increasing their totals to 2,077 and 2,203, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 365,490 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 326 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported seven additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s death toll to 5,959.