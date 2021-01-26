Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin health officials continue to map out their COVID-19 vaccination plans.
Here is a look at eligible residents and how and when to expect to receive the vaccine.
Iowa
Vaccines in Iowa currently are available to residents designated as “Phase 1A,” including all health care workers and residents and staff at long-term-care facilities. The next phase, “Phase 1B,” will include people age 65 and older and other eligible residents prioritized by tiers, including first responders, education and child care workers, certain food, agriculture and manufacturing workers, people with disabilities living in home settings and others.
Vaccinations for Phase 1B residents are expected to begin next week, assuming adequate doses have been received.
Dubuque County
Dubuque County officials hope to finish vaccinations this week for health care workers. Vaccinations of Phase 1B residents could begin next week, depending upon vaccine availability. The county says that 50% of the allocation will be provided to residents age 65 and older and 50% to first responders and school personnel in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
County health officials are not currently scheduling vaccinations or establishing waiting lists for Phase 1B residents.
When available, vaccinations will be free and available to all adults at health care providers, pharmacies and vaccination clinics.
For general information, call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200.
Clayton County
County health care providers are awaiting word from Iowa officials before beginning Phase 1B vaccinations, according to Dr. Michele Dikkers, the chairwoman of the Clayton County Board of Health.
Residents should call their health care providers for more information.
Delaware County
Delaware County health officials have not finalized plans to distribute the vaccine to Phase 1B individuals, and Delaware County Public Health does not have a waiting list established.
Visit regmedctr.org/email-newsletter to sign up for Regional Medical Center’s emailed newsletter. Residents who sign up will receive emails with vaccination updates as information becomes available.
For more information, call 563-927-7551.
Jackson County
There is no waiting list currently. Information on upcoming vaccination clinics will be shared on local media, social media, pharmacy websites and the Jackson County Health Department website, jacksoncounty.iowa.gov/health-department.
Call the county health department at 563-242-7165, ext. 3, for more information.
Jones County
Residents interested in receiving a vaccination can fill out a form at jonescountyiowa.gov/public_health.
For more information, call the county health department at 319-462-6945.
Illinois
Vaccinations continue for residents in Phase 1A, including direct-care health care staff and long-term-care facility staff and residents, and they are beginning for Phase 1B residents, including those age 65 and older, as well as first responders, jail staff and inmates, and workers in agriculture, manufacturing grocery stores, public transit and education. Vaccine supplies are limited.
Jo Daviess County
Visit jodaviess.org to register for a vaccination clinic.
The Jo Daviess County Health Department will collaborate with Midwest Medical Center and Medical Associates to provide vaccination clinics for Phase 1A and 1B residents.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin residents age 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning this week.
About 700,000 residents are in that age group, and the state currently receives about 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week from the federal government, so state health officials advise patience for those waiting for a vaccination.
Vaccines are available through health care providers and pharmacies. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments also are coordinating vaccination options.
Crawford County
Vaccination clinics will be scheduled one to three days in advance. The health department will call residents with the time and date of their vaccination.
Residents can add their names to a waiting list at https://bit.ly/39i0pcc.
For more information, call 608-326-0229.
Grant County
Call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416 for information on receiving a vaccination.
On Monday, the department was scheduling vaccination appointments for a time, but technical difficulties were complicating matters. Officials advised on social media that people calling the department will hear a recorded message letting them know if vaccination appointments are available or not.
Health care providers also are administering vaccines as they become available.
Iowa County
Visit uplandhillshealth.org/patient-visitors/covid-19 to add a name and contact information to a waiting list.
Contact the county health department at healthinfo@iowacounty.org or 608-930-9870 to be placed on a vaccination waiting list or to be matched with a health care provider.
Lafayette County
Visit memorialhospitaloflafayettecounty.org/vaccine or call the county health department at 608-776-4895 to add a name to a waiting list.