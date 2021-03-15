Loras College in Dubuque today announced plans to start the 2021-2022 school year fully in-person.
College officials wrote in a press release that they made the decision with the understanding that a COVID-19 vaccine will be "widely available throughout the summer months."
President Jim Collins stated in the release that wearing masks and social distancing still might be required in some circumstances but that the campus community has complied with measures in place this year.
College officials will modify their approach as appropriate based on the pandemic's impact.