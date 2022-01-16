The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County since Wednesday. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., since Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to only provide county-level updates on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 225 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday, according to the state public health website. There were 109 new cases in Iowa County, 94 in Crawford County and 86 in Lafayette County.
- In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 45 new cases, according to the county health department.
- As of Saturday, 177,750 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which has remained unchanged for weeks.
- There were 35 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was an increase of five from a week earlier.
- As of Saturday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 21 active cases among students and four among staff.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 27 active cases among students systemwide as of Saturday, an increase of six; and nine cases among staff.
- Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 41 student cases as of Saturday and six staff cases.
- As of Wednesday, 626,336 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 34,308 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,201, an increase of 182 from the previous week.
- As of Saturday, 1,880,976 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 63.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin added 36,561 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,139,933. The state’s related deaths increased by 79, climbing to 10,486.
- As of the CDC’s Saturday update, 3,651,932 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 66,687 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,589,640. Another 295 related deaths were reported, as that t
- oll moved to 29,099.
- As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,235,438 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 69.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.