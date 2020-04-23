Organizers of a local fundraiser for March of Dimes are encouraging participation in a virtual event next month, rather than a walk originally scheduled for this weekend.
Dubuque March of Dimes will not hold its in-person March for Babies as planned on Saturday, April 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, local participants are continuing to raise funds for March of Dimes through Aug. 15, said Kaley Rigdon, development director for Dubuque March of Dimes.
Local March of Dimes leaders now encourage participation in a national, virtual March for Babies STEP UP! event on May 15, Rigdon said.
Details of the online celebration still are being finalized, but it will include celebrity appearances and mission impact stories. Participants also are encouraged to do their own walks with their immediate families.
Those interested in making a donation can go to marchforbabies.org or email krigdon@marchofdimes.org.