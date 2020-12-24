Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Jones County, Iowa, in the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. today, while one more was recorded for Clayton County, Iowa.
Meanwhile, 42 additional cases of the coronavirus in Dubuque County were confirmed in the time frame, pushing its total to 10,365.
The county's 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.5% as of 11 a.m. today, while its related death toll remained at 135, which is the sixth-highest total in the state.
Clayton County added 11 new confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 1,323. With no additional related deaths reported, its count remained at 39.
Jackson County had nine new cases confirmed in that time period, increasing its tally to 1,742. With no additional deaths, its count remained at 29.
Jones County had five new cases, moving to 2,544. The three more deaths pushed that total to 44.
Three new cases were reported for Delaware County, so its tally stood at 1,595. Its death toll was unchanged at 29.
The state is reporting outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade is no longer on the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 38 cases, an increase of two over 24 hours earlier
- Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
- Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- eight cases, an increase of four
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks being reported by state
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,424 additional confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 272,446.
The statewide death toll increased by 71 to 3,739.