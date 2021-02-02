More than 2,450 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to new data from the state.
It showed that 2,468 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson and Linn counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 429 people since Thursday.
Meanwhile, 3,796 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Tuesday -- a total that was 112 fewer than Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 691 who have received one dose (a decrease of 39 from Thursday); 267 fully vaccinated (an increase of 61)
- Delaware County residents: 792 who have received one dose (decrease of 19); 304 fully vaccinated (increase of 88)
- Jackson County residents: 590 who have received one dose (increase of 19); 339 fully vaccinated (increase of 51)
- Jones County residents: 839 who have received one dose (decrease of 103); 467 fully vaccinated (increase of 223)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 64,046 people statewide had been fully vaccinated, 11,896 more than reported Thursday. A total of 135,156 had received one dose so far -- an increase of 4,803 from Thursday.