Dubuque County school leaders said Tuesday night that they intend to keep holding in-person classes as the county’s state-reported, two-week COVID-19 positivity rate teetered just below 15%.
That threshold is one of the metrics that state officials are using to determine whether schools can move from in- person to remote learning. However, local district leaders said they still are a long way from meeting the state’s second metric: a 10% absenteeism rate due to illness.
“Our plan really hasn’t changed from yesterday to today,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools. “We’re in a hybrid (learning format) and will be in a hybrid until either things get better and all kids come back to school, or we meet the metrics as presented by the state.”
Dubuque County’s COVID-19 14-day positivity rate has soared recently, climbing to 24.4% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Telegraph Herald’s calculation (based on 644 new confirmed cases and 2,642 new tests during the past two weeks).
The newspaper’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to be significantly higher than the state’s reporting of the two-week positivity rate. This is due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee, which drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county.
However, local school officials have said they are using the state-calculated rate when determining whether to apply to switch to remote learning. That number sat at 14.9% at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
State officials have said districts can ask to make the switch to remote learning if their county positivity rate reaches 15% and their absenteeism rate is 10%, or if their county positivity rate exceeds 20%, though they will consider applications that do not meet that threshold.
Rheingans wrote in a letter to district families and staff Tuesday that he anticipates that the 14-day positivity rate might end up exceeding 15%, and the rise in cases locally will lead to more cases among students and staff.
However, the current student illness-related absenteeism rate is about 4%, “which does not indicate that a move to remote education would currently be permitted by the state,” Rheingans wrote.
He later said in a phone interview that a 4% absenteeism rate is actually pretty typical for the district.
“We just really wanted to clarify that to the community, that it’s a combination, and even when you hit those metrics, you have to apply to the state for the opportunity to go online,” Rheingans said.
Rheingans said that while the 15% positivity rate and 10% absenteeism are state metrics allowing districts to apply to move to remote learning, district officials always will look at their own metrics to see how schools are being impacted by COVID-19.
The district reported 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon — 29 students and 12 staff. Rheingans noted that several of the district’s elementary schools currently have no cases, and positive cases generally end up tracing back to activities not related to the school day.
“We’re trying to look at the whole picture, and certainly, the county positivity rate is one piece of that puzzle, but there are several other pieces,” Rheingans said.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said his district is not currently considering applying to switch to remote learning, noting that the schools’ absentee rate also is below 10%. As of Tuesday afternoon, the district reported 12 cases of COVID-19 among students and four among staff.
“We don’t feel that’s the right decision to make at this point,” he said.
Colpitts also said that while the positivity and absenteeism numbers set by the state provide guidelines as to when schools can apply to close, those metrics wouldn’t necessarily be the reason that district officials would make that decision.
That might be necessitated if there were an outbreak at a school or if there weren’t enough staff to operate a building, Colpitts said.
The district also has the authority to close a classroom or grade level, which could potentially be an option before closing a school if officials think they can contain COVID-19 cases to that group, he said.
Zoe Houlihan, director of communications and marketing for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, likewise said none of the system’s campuses have come close to a 10% absenteeism rate. Holy Family on Tuesday was reporting 10 positive cases at Wahlert Catholic High School and “five or fewer” cases at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Resurrection Elementary School.
Houlihan said that while the system is not shifting from in-person learning, officials will continue monitoring both the positivity and absenteeism rates. Officials are making decisions based on the health of the school communities in conjunction with the community as a whole.
“We’re not changing anything at this time,” she said. “The students still have the option to participate in person or remotely through the livestreamed classes.”