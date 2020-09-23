News in your town

57 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 18 more in Grant County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

46 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 1 additional death

Asbury Eagles Club temporarily closes after patron tests positive for COVID-19

'Unfathomable': US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

'Unfathomable': US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

40 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Despite petition for repeal, Dubuque council reiterates support for mask mandate

40 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Petition signed by 560 demands repeal of Dubuque mask mandate

Dubuque nursing home resolves violations cited by state after COVID-19 outbreak

Des Moines says no to governor's demand for classroom return

69 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 6 confirmed cases at Good Neighbor Home in Delaware County

Record 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 26 more in Grant County

Dubuque and Western Dubuque schools provide COVID-19 update

Dubuque and area school districts eye climbing COVID-19 cases and other risk factors

College athletics: WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

USHL: Cedar Rapids, Madison suspend operations for upcoming season

Prep football: Bellevue cancels games after positive coronavirus tests

Jo Daviess County among 24 counties at COVID-19 warning level in Illinois

USHL: Cedar Rapids, Madison suspend operations for upcoming season

College athletics: WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

Record 113 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Prep football: Bellevue cancels games after positive coronavirus tests

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

47 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 27 in Grant County

White House task force returns Dubuque County to 'red zone' again; Delaware County remains red zone as well

Dubuque hospital restricts visitors as COVID-19 cases rise in community

Dubuque hospital restricts visitors as COVID-19 cases rise in community

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 7 cases confirmed at Sunnycrest Manor

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Making a difference: New class of Rising Stars celebrated at awards ceremony

COVID-19 testing accelerates at UW-P while county sees rise in cases among young adults

Reverse: Big Ten will try to play fall football after all

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

43 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 9 more in Delaware County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)