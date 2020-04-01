PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Crawford County officials have ordered owners of seasonal homes and properties in the county to avoid visiting these properties due to coronavirus concerns.
The order states that county officials recommend that property owners “stay in your primary home area if you have a seasonal or secondary home in Crawford County.”
The order attributes the recommendation to the county’s “limited health care infrastructure.”
Property owners who have already returned to their seasonal homes are ordered to self-isolate for 14-days.