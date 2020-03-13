Five Flags Center announced this morning that three big concerts will be postponed due coronavirus concerns.
The Midwest Spring Jam featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista and Do or Die has been postponed until Oct. 10. It had been set for Saturday, March 14.
The March 27 concert featuring Air Supply has been pushed back to Oct. 9.
Insane Clown Posse's show has been moved from April 30 to Sept. 24.
On Thursday, the venue announced that tonight's "Baby Shark Live!" show and Saturday's show "In My Life: A Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles" had been postponed.
This morning, officials said the Beatles show now will be "Beatles vs. Stones" on May 21. No new date has been announced yet for "Baby Shark Live!"