About 1,000 selected Dubuque County residents, mainly residents of long-term-care facilities, will be tested this week for COVID-19.
The “targeted testing” is not open to the public, local officials announced Monday. Those tested will all be residents and staff of long-term-care facilities and “individuals identified through contact tracing as having possible exposure to positive COVID-19 patients in Dubuque County,” according to the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Command Team. The testing will be done at no cost to those tested.
It will be done on Wednesday through Friday, under the direction of the state health department, and easily constitutes the biggest wave of testing in the county. As of Monday, 1,559 tests had been administered in the county, resulting in 152 confirmed cases.
“It’s going to be a very aggressive testing three days,” said county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert during a joint meeting of the county Board of Supervisors and Board of Health.
Lambert said she was hesitant to disclose where in the county the testing would occur to avoid a rush on the tests.
According to county Emergency Management Director Tom Berger, county staff is working with local law enforcement to plan security for the sites.
Testing will be conducted through LabCorps — an international private laboratory company with locations in-state — which will have staff in Dubuque County to oversee the process.
Last Tuesday, the first outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Dubuque County was reported, prompting local officials to ramp up efforts for testing.
The operators of Dubuque Specialty Care confirmed that three residents and one employee tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the most recent state data, the number of cases at the facility still stood at four as of Sunday.
The county’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team was able to arrange for all residents and staff of that facility to be tested late last week. Those kits were donated by United Clinical Laboratories, of Dubuque.
But, according to Lambert, no results have been received yet because the completed kits were sent to the State Hygienic Lab at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where there is a five-day backlog.
While local officials are pleased to have the testing drive this week, it is not everything they hoped for.
Even before last week’s local outbreak, Lambert had requested that a state COVID-19 strike team be deployed to Dubuque County. Local officials then requested a Test Iowa testing site be set up in Dubuque County and, in lieu of that, that local care providers be able to test and send collected samples to a Test Iowa site.
“We were denied the request to have a Test Iowa site and denied the authority to test those individuals who were qualified via the online assessment,” Lambert said. “So, (this is) not the full request we asked for, but if we can focus on these 1,000 people, at least we are doing something.”
She emphasized that this is a “standalone program for Dubuque County,” not associated with Test Iowa or the state strike teams. The Iowa Department of Public Health will be paying for the tests and lab fees.
She said LabCorps estimates a 48-to-72-hour wait for test results.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough requested a report from Lambert on the county’s capability of providing isolation space in the event of a sharp uptick in confirmed cases.
“If we’re getting 1,000 test kits, given contact tracing, I expect our numbers of positive tests and possibly needing isolation will be greatly enhanced over the next week,” she said. “I would like to know what that looks like and how prepared we are.”
Lambert said she would provide a written update on those preparations for the supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday, May 6.
The Board of Health also voted unanimously to purchase 1,800 testing collection kits from United Clinical Laboratories. The figure is 10% of the 18,000 kits that UCL reported having on hand.
The stock would be held and used in an event like the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care, so local officials will not have to wait for outside resources to begin testing.
Lambert pointed out that the board of health does not have a claim on UCL’s collection kits.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham encouraged the Board of Health’s actions.
“I understand they’re a private company,” he said. “But the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors are public entities. We’re responsible for the well-being of the county. What would be wrong with placing an order for a certain number, just to have?”
The Board of Health voted to approach UCL first but to not stop there if the local purchase was unsuccessful. Members wanted to be sure that the kits they get are compatible with processes at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, as that renowned facility does not share the State of Iowa’s requirements for testing.
“They are saying they will test anything that’s sent to them,” Board Member Diane Pape-Freiburger said.
Board members did not put a cost limit on the purchase but acknowledged that they have not used much of the $500,000 allocated to them by the county supervisors for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they did not have estimated costs for the kits.