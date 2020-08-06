SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Country star's Dubuque performance rescheduled until 2021

Ashley McBryde's performance in Dubuque has been postponed until April 2021. McBryde had been scheduled to appear Oct. 4, at Diamond Jo Casino's Mississippi Moon Bar.

A country star’s scheduled performance in Dubuque has been postponed until 2021.

Ashley McBryde now will take the stage in a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar, according to a press release.

That date will be about two years since the facility announced it had booked the country star, who had just been named New Female Artist of the Year during the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

She was to perform in August 2019, but a scheduling conflict prompted the postponement of the show to March 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted that date to be pushed back to Oct. 4 of this year and, now, to April 2021.

The release states that all tickets for the Oct. 4 show will be honored for the April 23 performance.

Refunds are available by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing MartyMaiers@BoydGaming.com.

Tickets for the rescheduled show are available at MoonBarRocks.com.

