Eight additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,134.
Two additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County, bringing the total number to 189. The county's 14-day positivity rate fell to 6.6% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported 10 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,069. Deaths remained at 37.
Delaware County reported no additional cases in the 24 hours, remaining at 1,837. Deaths remained at 38.
Clayton County reported seven additional cases, upping the total to 1,584. The county did not report any additional deaths, remaining at 53.
Jones County reported 2,830 cases as of 11 a.m. today, three higher than the the same time on Monday. The county's total number of deaths remained at 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 74 positive COVID-19 cases, three of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 498 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 329,813.
The state reported 26 additional deaths, increasing Iowa's total to 5,263.