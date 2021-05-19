Six additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,396.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 2,231.
There were no new cases reported in Delaware County, so the county remained at 2,100.
One additional case was reported in Jones County. The county's total increased to 2,993.
The State of Iowa reported one new case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total increased to 1,696.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 369,921 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 284 during the 24-hour span.
Five additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, raising the death toll to 6,018.