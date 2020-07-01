PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Patrons who recently visited a Prairie du Chien bar might have been exposed to COVID-19, the Crawford County Health Department announced today.
People who visited The BlackHawk, 225 W. Blackhawk Ave., between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, June 25, should monitor themselves for symptoms through Thursday, July 9.
“This notice is not saying that this business did anything wrong but is to inform the public of where and when the public may have had potential contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Crawford County Health Officer Cindy Riniker in a statement.
If symptoms appear, the department requests that people seek COVID-19 testing through their health care providers.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of smell or taste.