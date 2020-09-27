Sixty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,267.
Those 63 new cases came from 233 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 29,628. That means the county had a positivity rate of 27% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 11%.
Delaware County reported 13 additional cases for a total of 410.
Jackson and Jones counties both had five new cases, for a total of 350 and 274, respectively.
There were no additional cases reported in Clayton County, where the total remains 252.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remains at 41 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester is up to 21 cases and 10 recovered – an increase of three cases.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 12 cases, with four individuals recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 10 cases with no recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 834 additional cases in the 24-hour span, for a total of 86,259.
Some of that increase might have been tied to previously completed antigen tests. The state announced Friday that this weekend it would be inputting nearly 27,000 antigen test results from long-term-care facilities that were previously received.
The death toll in Iowa rose by four, to 1,315.