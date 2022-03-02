A new federal rating system states that COVID-19's spread and impact is "low" in six local counties.
The four other counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, including Dubuque County, received "medium" ratings for COVID-19 community level in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's initial ratings.
The CDC recently unveiled revamped metrics for evaluating COVID-19 in communities and recommending prevention strategies. It then gave ratings of "low," "medium" or "high" to every county in the country.
The local ratings were:
Clayton County, Iowa -- Medium
Delaware County, Iowa -- Low
Dubuque County -- Medium
Jackson County, Iowa -- Low
Jones County, Iowa -- Medium
Jo Daviess County, Ill. -- Low
Crawford County, Wis. -- Low
Grant County, Wis. -- Low
Iowa County, Wis. -- Low
Lafayette County, Wis. -- Medium
The new evaluation system will be used by the CDC in place of the previously used "community transmission" assessment. The CDC noted that the "community transmission" assessment was "largely driven" by the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, "which does not differentiate mild and severe disease."
The CDC states that the new ratings are based on three metrics: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percentage of staffed, in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
"New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed, in-patient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system," states the CDC. "Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge."
The ratings were released on Friday and have not been updated since. It is unclear how often they will be updated.
At that time, 23% of U.S. counties were at the low level, 40% were considered to be medium and 37% were at the high level.