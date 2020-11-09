Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 168 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total cases to 6,782.
- Dubuque County reported two additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 69.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate had climbed to 22.6%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,524 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 147 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jackson County reported 44 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 30.3% as of 5 p.m. Sunday — the fifth-highest in Iowa.
- Delaware County reported 34 new cases to top the 1,000-case mark. The county’s total is now 1,029.
- Jones County reported 30 additional cases. Jones County’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak in Anamosa State Penitentiary. A total of 485 inmate cases have been reported, as well as 30 active staff cases, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 41.7% as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the highest in the state.
- Clayton County reported 11 additional cases.
- Iowa reports that eight local long-term-care centers have outbreaks. They are Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, with 81 total and 17 “active” cases, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, 68 and 57, Anamosa Care Center, 38 (none recovered), Mercy-
- One Dyersville Senior Care, 35 and six, Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20 and three, ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque, 10 and nine, Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, seven and five, and Edgewood Convalescent Home, five and three.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 3,388, to reach 152,802.
- The state’s related death toll increased by 12.
- Lafayette County reported its total number of cases rose to 730. Iowa County did not release its own data, but Wisconsin health officials said the county’s total grew by 11 to 739. Grant and Crawford counties did not release new data as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,280 additional cases. The state’s total rose to 267,410. The related death toll in the state rose by 11, to 2,312
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had 13 additional cases, for a total of 689.
Statewide, there were 10,009 new cases reported during the 24-hour span, increasing the Illinois total to 487,987. The state’s related death toll rose by 42, to 10,196.