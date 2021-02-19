An additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's to-date toll increased to 191 deaths, the sixth-highest in the state.
Thirteen additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,195.
The county's 14-day positivity rate remained at 6.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones, Jackson and Clayton counties each had one additional case confirmed in the 24 hours, raising the totals to 2,835, 2,075 and 1,588, respectively. The counties also reported no increase in related deaths, remaining at 54, 37 and 53, respectively.
Delaware County had no additional cases in 24 hours, remaining at 1,844. The county's related deaths remained at 38.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 557 additional cases during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 331,626.
The state reported 15 additional related deaths, increasing Iowa's total to 5,336.