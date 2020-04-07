SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Crawford County Emergency Management seeks donations of certified N95 masks, surgical masks and homemade masks, according to a press release.

Homemade masks have not been scientifically tested, but they will be accepted, and the Crawford County Public Health Department recommends that sewers follow a pattern and instructional video provided by UnityPoint Health when creating them. Those websites are www.bit.ly/2Xeo0Vx and www.youtu.be/ZnVk12sFRkY.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

To arrange a donation drop-off or collection, call 608-326-4365 or 608-306-0361.

Tags