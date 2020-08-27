GALENA, Ill. — The superintendents of the six public school districts in Jo Daviess County have issued a public letter to families asking for help in combating the spread of COVID-19, so that students can be in school “in person, as much and as often as possible.”
The letter was issued by the superintendents of the East Dubuque, Galena, River Ridge, Scales Mound, Stockton and Warren districts.
It notes that local and state officials devised plans to “open our schools safely and to keep our students as safe as possible.” The steps include wearing face coverings, having less than 50 people in any group, physical distancing “as much as possible” and using new and enhanced cleaning procedures.
It also reminded families of how they could help.
“When your children are not feeling well or are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please keep them home and consult with your health care provider,” the letter states. When your children are not in school, please help them maintain appropriate physical space and wear a face covering if that distance cannot be maintained.”
All of the school districts have started their years, but Warren started with remote learning only, and Stockton transitioned to that approach temporarily after two high school students were confirmed to have COVID-19. The county health department reported that, as of Wednesday, there had been 172 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 154 recovered.
“If we all work toward the same goal — keeping our students, the community and our schools free of the virus — we can return to the important job we all have: educating our students in person and helping our students to grow, learn and succeed,” the letter states.