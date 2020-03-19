The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced relaxed licensing and vehicle registration rules during the COVID-19 emergency.
The department announced the following immediate actions to help combat the spread of the virus:
Drivers who have licenses t
- hat expired on Jan. 16 or later do not have to renew until the “declared disaster has ended,” according to the announcement. Those licenses will be considered valid for the time being.
- If a vehicle’s registration expired Jan. 16 or later, it does not need to be renewed until the disaster is over. If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, the 30-day deadline to obtain a title and registration is not in effect until the disaster is over.
- Driver’s license and ID business at service centers is being done by appointment only. Visit IowaDOT.gov/mvd/other-appointments to schedule a time. Additionally, all noncommercial driving tests will be discontinued and rescheduled.