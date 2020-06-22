Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 417 cases as of the latter time.
The county's total for related deaths remained at 22.
No additional cases were reported in that time frame for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Clayton County's total remains at 35; Delaware County, 33; Jackson County, 19; and Jones County, 46.
Statewide, there were 26,047 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 85 cases compared to 5 p.m. Sunday.
One additional related death was recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 86.