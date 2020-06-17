CASCADE, Iowa – Officials announced plans to open Cascade Public Library today with restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library will limit the number of people allowed in the facility at one time, and all in-person programs are suspended, according to the announcement. Social distancing will be required, and patrons are asked to stay in the library only for the time needed to select items.
Computer use will be limited and by appointment only.
Staff will wear masks, and officials “strongly recommend that the public wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering the library,” the announcement stated.
The bathrooms will be closed. Patrons refusing to follow safety procedures will be asked to leave the facility, and their library privileges will be suspended.
Library hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.