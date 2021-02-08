In Iowa, there were 260 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the total to 324,666.
The state reported two new deaths, raising the total to 5,110.
In Wisconsin, there were 543 new cases reported Monday, pushing the total to 550,369.
There was one additional related death recorded, so the state count moved to 6,055.
In Illinois, there were 1,747 new cases reported Monday, along with 35 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,148,088 cases and 19,668 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)