The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County increased by three from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today. The county's total is now 346 cases. That total marks an increase of two since 5 p.m. Sunday when the number decreased by one from earlier in the day.
No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, so the county's total remains 18. A total of 180 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered in the county.
In the last 24 hours, Clayton County's number of confirmed cases has decreased, now at 34. In the previous 24-hour period, Clayton County had gone up by two, but now one fewer is reported, likely the result of the case being attributed to a different county.
One more case was reported in Delaware County, where the total stands at 17. Fourteen of those cases are people who have recovered and there are no COVID-related deaths in the county.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County, which has 12, or Jones County, which has 36.
Statewide, 201 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today. The state total reached 19,688 this morning.
Six more related deaths were reported, pushing the total to 539.