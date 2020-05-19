SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

LANCASTER, Wis. -- A series of music events planned in Lancaster this summer has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce announced that all three Summer Nights at the Plaza events have been nixed. The events were slated to be held in June, July and August outside Schreiner Memorial Library.

"It is important to us to make sure that we do our part in keeping people healthy and safe, so we decided to not hold events that would bring a large group of people to one place," the chamber said in a statement. 

